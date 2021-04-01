Reap what we smoke

Dear Editor,

In recent times one has to wonder why the society has become so violent.

For more than 100 years the growing and smoking of ganja was kept illegal. Do you think that our forefathers were dummies, or did they have reasons?

My information is that the smoking of ganja emboldens people to acts of violence. We have sown the wind, now we reap the whirlwind.

Keith Hobbins

kfhobbins@gmail.com