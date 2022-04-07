Reggae has transcended Jamaica

Dear Editor,

Among the reactions to the band SOJA winning the 2022 Grammy Awards were these words: “This is like colonisation again.”

What we have forgotten is that Jamaican music has dominated the world stage for decades, and the genre is appreciated by all the world's peoples. From the African continent to Europe and the Americas, the rhythms of reggae have found a home in the hearts of the people.

The band was also frequently described by detractors as being “predominantly white”, which is, in my opinion, racist. This points to great ignorance about white and other races embracing Jamaican music and culture. In case we have forgotten, we do have white Rastas.

Congratulations to Spice, Gramps Morgan, Sean Paul, Etana, and Jesse Royal on getting nominated for one of the music industry's most prestigious awards.

Many Jamaican musical artistes lose money in Jamaica due to the sale of illegal CDs of their works, and although they may be popular in Jamaica, this popularity does not translate into revenue.

An important insight about SOJA — based in Arlington, Virginia — is that they are not only “one of the top-selling reggae bands in America”, but “their albums consistently outsell their Jamaican counterparts, and they tour annually across the United States”. ( Jamaica Observer, April 5, 2022)

We must stop supporting the sale of illegal music because such actions only undermine the prosperity of both our artistes and nation.

Music is indeed a universal language that transcends borders and races, and we need to embrace this truth expressed in our national pledge, “...so that Jamaica may play her part in advancing the human race”.

Dudley C McLean II

Mandeville, Manchester

dm15094@gmail.com