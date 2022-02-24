REITs and their impact on real estate

Dear Editor,

As I write this letter on Monday, February 21, Kingston Properties Limited (KPREIT) closed at a share price of $8.90, a $0.09 loss; Sygnus Real Estate Finance Limited (SRFJMD) has appreciated to $17.82 by a $2.32 gain; and Eppley Caribbean Property Fund (CPFV) has risen by $0.01 to $38.53 per share.

For stock investors and real estate industry stakeholders, these names are all too familiar, but the majority of people who buy real estate barely know what they are. Well, they are real estate investment trusts or REITs for short.

The purpose of a REITs, like any other limited liability company (LLC), whether private or public, is to deliver a return on investment to its shareholders. How they go about making such returns sets them apart.

REITs make their money in real estate, whether by investing in a rental property or speculating by buying a property for a low price, renovating it, and then selling it at a much higher price.

There are some REITs that are also real estate developers who take an active role in the creation of new real estate inventory. For example, in Sygnus Real Estate Finance's latest financial statements, real estate development made up six per cent of their investments.

REITs have a lot of upsides. They provide a cheaper alternative for real estate investment should you be lacking the capital for independent investment, allowing you to control a share of a company that owns valuable real estate across the island and receive good dividends should their investments go well.

REITs also provide jobs in the construction industry and real estate services industry, the former being the economic sector that cushioned the blow of the pandemic and will lead economic growth during our recovery. Furthermore, publicly listed developers adhere to best practices to have social currency, which will keep their share prices afloat.

But there are also downsides. With the focus on making returns for their shareholders, they may seek private profit elsewhere, such as investing in overseas markets. While this is not a downside to investors as they can profit from foreign exchange rate differences, it would leave less capital for investment and development locally.

To remedy the downsides, shareholders at their annual general meetings would have to advocate for increased local investment and development, so long as it is profitable, and a commitment to properly manage Jamaican real estate.

Marcus White

whitemarc918@gmail.com