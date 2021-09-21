Relaxing restrictions results in spikes?

Dear Editor,

Actions always speak louder than words and, oftentimes, contradict what we would wish others to believe.

How should we view, for example, the actions of a man who observed that the top floor of his house was flooded after heavy rain, decided to borrow a large sum of money at a high interest rate to replace the roof to prevent a recurrence, but has insisted to his neighbours that the mishap was a result of a leak in the bathroom? One could reasonably conclude that it is possible he ignored technical advice while installing his roof and is now too embarrassed to admit his error.

It is in a somewhat similar light that I view the Government's action or strategy in implementing tighter restrictions and a series of no-movement days as counteractive measures to the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases for more than a month.

The Government, for the past 18 months, has been on a most predictable, possibly pragmatic, path of tightening, tightening more, then relaxing COVID-19 restrictions as the numbers have risen and fallen, accordingly. The Government's loosening of restrictive measures in late July 2021 was followed by a spike in cases, for which it has denied any correlation.

I will, by logic, readily concede that, if 'B' follows 'A', it does not necessarily mean 'A' is the cause, a contributing or even a risk factor for 'B' occurring. And, if we should accept the Government's position that 'A' (the relaxation of the COVID-19 protocols) had no correlation to 'B' (the spike in COVID-19 cases) then the pertinent question is: Why should we, in trying to prevent the likelihood of the occurrence of 'B' or reduce its frequency and undesirable consequences, pour attention and a whole host of resources at 'A', if the two bear no correlation? Why lock down the country? If relaxing COVID-19 protocols has no correlation to the spike in numbers, then how would the tightening of the protocols help? This seems contradictory.

What should we believe: What the Government has been saying or what it has been doing? Mark Twain summed it up best when he once commented: “What they are doing is ringing so loud it is silencing what they are saying.”

Daive R Facey

DR.Facey@gmail.com