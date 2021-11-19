Restrict the rights of the unvaccinated

Dear Editor,

It was heart-warming to see 5,000 vaccinated spectators inside the National Stadium for the crucial World Cup qualifier between the Reggae Boyz and the USA. I'm sure this caused many of the unvaccinated to wish they were vaccinated. This has to be the approach used to cautiously reopen other sectors in sports and entertainment.

As international travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, most countries now require a vaccination certificate for entry, which adds another layer of restriction for those choosing to remain unvaccinated. People have the right to refuse the vaccine, but they must be prepared to deal with the consequences to minimise the risks.

It has been almost two years into this pandemic, and there have been over 253 million novel coronavirus infections reported globally, with over five million deaths from the virus.

As the race to vaccinate much of the world's population continues, restricting the rights of the unvaccinated might be the only way out of this pandemic, along with the continuation of health and safety protocols. The unvaccinated are slowly becoming the minority in some countries, and although the vaccine is not a cure, it reduces the risk of severe outcomes of infection, illness, and even death from the virus.

Some countries in Europe are once again reporting a surge in daily case numbers. Countries such as Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands have all seen spikes.

Austria recently ordered a national lockdown which specifically targets the unvaccinated. For 10 days, unvaccinated individuals are under a curfew; they must remain at home except for essential reasons such as getting groceries, going to work, and going to get their vaccination. The police have been given specific instructions to check status and press charges if necessary.

While this may seem extreme, the unvaccinated are becoming the most vulnerable high-risk group and will have to endure the consequences of additional layers of restriction.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com