Return Green to agriculture

Return Green to agricultureThursday, January 06, 2022
|
Dear Editor,
There is much speculation about an impending Cabinet reshuffle and who should go, be retained, or returned.
When questioned about the agriculure profolio, most farmers and some concerned citizens in Manchester and St Elizabeth suggested that Floyd Green should be reappointed as minister of agriculture.
Most people shared the view that there are numerous economic prospects and opportunities for the local agricultural sector, given the global shortage of some food types and the increasing demand for locally grown agricultural produce, for example sweet potatoes, in specific European markets.
They also see the need to reposition the southern region as a leading cattle and grass research zone, a status which it once enjoyed through the work of Dr Karl Wellington and Dr Dinsdale McLeod at the now-closed Grove Place Research Station in Manchester.
The people support and appreciate Green's decision to recuse himself from the Cabinet in September of 2021, but are of the view that Green can make an immense difference in the following areas:
•achieving sustainable agricultural expansion by means of actively promoting youth in agriculture;
•boosting agricultural production through the identification of more arable lands;
•deriving efficiency in agricultural support services through the infusion of climate-friendly modern technology; and
•repositioning Jamaica as a world leader in cattle and grass research.
As such, a vibrant, dynamic, and energetic person should spearhead the agricultural ministry, thus leading the Jamaican agricultural sector to take full advantage of these opportunities.
Dudley C McLean II
Mandeville, Manchester
dm15094@gmail.com
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy