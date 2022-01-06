Return Green to agriculture

Dear Editor,

There is much speculation about an impending Cabinet reshuffle and who should go, be retained, or returned.

When questioned about the agriculure profolio, most farmers and some concerned citizens in Manchester and St Elizabeth suggested that Floyd Green should be reappointed as minister of agriculture.

Most people shared the view that there are numerous economic prospects and opportunities for the local agricultural sector, given the global shortage of some food types and the increasing demand for locally grown agricultural produce, for example sweet potatoes, in specific European markets.

They also see the need to reposition the southern region as a leading cattle and grass research zone, a status which it once enjoyed through the work of Dr Karl Wellington and Dr Dinsdale McLeod at the now-closed Grove Place Research Station in Manchester.

The people support and appreciate Green's decision to recuse himself from the Cabinet in September of 2021, but are of the view that Green can make an immense difference in the following areas:

•achieving sustainable agricultural expansion by means of actively promoting youth in agriculture;

•boosting agricultural production through the identification of more arable lands;

•deriving efficiency in agricultural support services through the infusion of climate-friendly modern technology; and

•repositioning Jamaica as a world leader in cattle and grass research.

As such, a vibrant, dynamic, and energetic person should spearhead the agricultural ministry, thus leading the Jamaican agricultural sector to take full advantage of these opportunities.

Dudley C McLean II

Mandeville, Manchester

dm15094@gmail.com