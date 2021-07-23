Return unto the Lord, Jamaica

Dear Editor,

Our ancestors arrived here on this beautiful island of Jamaica during the slave trade in 1517. They worked very hard on plantations, receiving no recognition and no compensation.

In 1834 slavery was abolished in Jamaica. The road was rough and many died along the way as they aggressively fought for freedom without fear. They kept, with sacredness, the statutes and commands of God.

It was a sigh of relief when on August 6, 1962 we gained our Independence from the British colonisers. There was jubilee and much celebration across the island; however, the time for testing of our faithfulness to our God was soon to come.

We started out well; our national anthem and pledge are a testament to the sincerity of the covenant we made. We swore allegiance to God and asked Him to guide us with His mighty hand. He opened many windows of opportunity for this beautiful island of Jamaica and blessed us with much natural resources — food, music, culture, etc. Our country received the manifestation of the hands of God until we started to peep into the land of those who are referred to as heathens in the scripture.

It started out as a secret, with those in high places abusing their authority through covetousness. Then one thing led to another and now the island has been contaminated with all manner of evil. The principles of the Lord are now being compromised in the name of wealth and lawlessness, which is now the order of the day.

To make matters worse, we as a nation have been practising idolatry by being worshippers of money and glorifying ourselves in fame and the pleasures of life. And we have become attracted to fortune-tellers who claim that they can assist us to obtain the successes desired to suit the lifestyles we want.

While there are those who are constructors of evil, who set out to alter, destroy, and derail others from being productive citizens with a keen sense of purpose. Sadly, too, there are those who are calling on the name of the Lord in public, while in secret they are swearing allegiance to other powers for wealth and fame.

No longer are we interested in truth and respect for all. No longer are we willing to pray, seek God for guidance, and allow His light to lead us in the pathway of prosperity. Children are no longer being trained in alignment with the principles outlined in God's word and, as a result of this, our future is even darker than we think.

Many vows have been made unto the Lord concerning this island which God has not forgotten. Breaking covenants comes with consequences. Therefore, if we choose to turn away from God by being rebellious after all God has done for us, then we must be prepared for the reward which no Government policy or legislation can remedy.

My fellow Jamaican brothers and sisters, we are not at liberty to turn away from God and do as we please. Let us make it right by going back to the old landmark. Let us reconcile with our first love. Let a man examine himself and do the right thing. Repent, people of Jamaica, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand. He who has an ear to hear, let him hear what the Spirit says.

God loves us with an everlasting love. If we turn to the Lord, blessings and honour shall be our portion. Return unto the Lord, Jamaica!

Shauna-Gaye Brown

shaunagaye4123@gmail.com