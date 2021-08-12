Rise again, Dr Ralph!Thursday, August 12, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
The University of the West Indies is dismayed and disappointed with the development in Kingstown, St Vincent, that resulted in physical injury to the nation's distinguished Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.
The event that featured the hurling of a missile intended to injure Dr Gonsalves constituted an act of hooliganism against his personhood and vandalism against the collective nationhood.
The university community condemns the dastardly action and joins with the resilient and heroic people of St Vincent and the Grenadines. They have risen, time and time again, to validate the leadership of the 'comrade' who has provided, for decades, a model of progressive postcolonial democratic politics.
It is cowardly for any individual, interest group, or opposition force to resort to stone-throwing in the midst of a complex national discourse in which saving lives and rebuilding the economy are on the table. Neither the nation nor its leader should be subject to this 'madness' in the aftermath of what has happened in Haiti, the daily COVID-19 devastation of African people, and George Floyd.
Caribbean people are located at the centre of contemporary conversations about the emerging new world order, and such actions place a stain upon the excellent reputation of the “Vincy” community. It's a mark, however, made by the minority, that will be erased by the unrelenting efforts of the majority.
Citizen Gonsalves knows better than most the nature of such things, and no doubt will return to the centre of the conversation clearer and stronger than ever.
Professor Sir Hilary Beckles
Vice-chancellor
The University of the West Indies
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy