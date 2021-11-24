Robert Montague must resign

Dear Editor,

The Patriots, which is an affiliate of the People's National Party, note with great concern the numerous allegations of corruption, negligence, and abuse of public trust at several statutory entities under the stewardship of Transport and Mining Minister Robert “Bobby” Montague since being appointed to Prime Minister Andrew Holness's Cabinet in 2016.

These issues include the police used-car fiasco, the suspicions of corruption at the Firearm Licensing Authority, the unauthorised investment debacle at the Airports Authority of Jamaica, which recently led to the resignation of that entire board of directors, and now the current situation unfolding at Clarendon Aluminium Products (CAP), which has also led to the resignation of that entire board of directors.

At a minimum, The Patriots believe this calls into question Montague's judgement and capacity to be an effective minister of Government.

Based on what appears to be a trend at entities under Montague's watch, the Patriots hereby call for his resignation as minister of transport and mining with immediate effect to allow the prime minister the opportunity to appoint someone more suitable to discharge such responsibilities as required of a minister of Government with the requisite level of skill, due care, and judgement.

The Patriots

89 Old Hope Road

pnppatriots@gmail.com