Sagicor Bank Mandeville needs to be more responsive in these times

Sagicor Bank Mandeville needs to be more responsive in these timesThursday, May 06, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
We know that first responders such as security guards and/ or other customer service representatives can either break or make one's business. Therefore, it is important that these individuals, who are the first to interface with customers, be courteous and offer a welcoming environment for business transactions.
The onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, especially with the application of safety protocols, has added health checks that can be cumbersome — yet, if handled efficiently by first responders, can speed up business transactions.
As such, in the banking sector, we have witnessed, at least in Mandeville, improvements at most banks, where caring and knowledgeable first responders on duty are security guards.
It is important for managers to have an overview of their clientèle and the level of security risks caused by COVID-19 protocols, especially those who do commercial transactions. This is why some customers have implemented their own security risks assessment, as the frequency, familiarity, and friendly Jamaican hospitality spirit created a bond with other clients, while waiting in the parking lots until opening hours.
Sadly, Sagicor Bank in Mandeville, by not having security guards outside to supervise lines, also failed in knowing the customers who, for security purposes, remain in their vehicles until opening hours, as commercial customers cannot parade with their money in these perilous times.
I wish to recommend to the manager to place caring and knowledgeable first responders to prevent such gaps in security measures and holes in customer banking relationships.
Dudley C McLean II
Mandeville, Manchester
dm15094@gmail.com
