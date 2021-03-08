Saluting womankind

Dear Editor,

We celebrate today, among other attributes, the wisdom and strength of womankind.

Today, we applaud our womenfolk who build homes from houses and give life to generations.

Today, we salute their virtues and, in particular, their courage to 'Choose to Challenge'.

The Olympic and Paralympic movements pay tribute reverently and with pride to our sportswomen of humanity, living and departed, and are grateful for the character they have given and continue to give to a nation.

Christopher L Samuda

President

Jamaica Olympic Association

Jamaica Paralympic Association

christopher.samuda@yahoo.com