Saluting womankind

Saluting womankindMonday, March 08, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
We celebrate today, among other attributes, the wisdom and strength of womankind.
Today, we applaud our womenfolk who build homes from houses and give life to generations.
Today, we salute their virtues and, in particular, their courage to 'Choose to Challenge'.
The Olympic and Paralympic movements pay tribute reverently and with pride to our sportswomen of humanity, living and departed, and are grateful for the character they have given and continue to give to a nation.
Christopher L Samuda
President
Jamaica Olympic Association
Jamaica Paralympic Association
christopher.samuda@yahoo.com
