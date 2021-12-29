Samuda is not the man for security

Dear Editor,

There is no doubt that Deputy Prime Minister Horace Chang is the person who many agree needs to be reassigned to another ministry.

If reassigned he's likely to go to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, or back to the Ministry of Housing.

If Horace Chang is reassigned some people are calling for Senator Matthew Samuda to be the next minister of national security. I strongly disagree with these calls. I believe Matthew Samuda is more suitable for other ministries.

In this current administration, the only people I believe capable of managing the security portfolio are Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Dr Christopher Tufton, and Pearnel Charles Jr.

The current head of the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Public Relations Committee needs something that fits him like marketing and communication. If the climate change and environment portfolio was a single ministry, then Matthew Samuda is the man to head that ministry. Likewise, if the Government decides to take the information portfolio seriously, Matthew Samuda would be ideal.

If the prime minister wants to be bold and take a risk, I strongly believe Matthew Samuda, with his marketing and communication skills, would also do well as the next minister of science, energy and technology.

I believe Matthew Samuda will be an upgrade from Andrew Wheatley, Fayval Williams, and Daryl Vaz because he's more technologically savvy.

I just don't see Matthew Samuda falling prey to corruption, and the administration's youngest Cabinet minister would do well in taking on the Jamaica Public Service(JPS) and modernising our energy sector.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com