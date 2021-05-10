Dear Editor,

The Jamaican Government has bypassed the constitution and ignored the many pleas of its citizens in a so-called democratic country in order to pursue enforcing the proposed national identification system (NIDS).

Don't participate in opening the gateway to preventing people from buying or selling without the number, this is going to lead to an even further inhumane situation than the ones the disappearing middle class and working poor Jamaican citizens are already facing.

Say no to the increasing demand for your biometrics to live in your own nation.

We are not talking about entry into another country here. We are talking about forcefully tying all of your personal data into one system that can easily be compromised in a matter of moments. At least when you have your information in separate institutions it's not as easy for cybercriminals and hackers to crash the whole system.

Furthermore, eventually, a social credit system will be implemented, and anything you say or do that is not in line with this social system will cause all aspects of your livelihoods to be shut down in that NIDS, preventing you from accessing much-needed funds or proof of your very existence.

If you protest against certain Bills or laws being introduced, if you speak out against the corrupt police force or justice system in Jamaica, or expose racketeering within the Government, and if you report abuse you've suffered at the hands of someone connected to the Government, you may be shut down in NIDS.

We are giving way to something that will put this generation and generations to come under a system that we were warned not to take part in. Say no to NIDS! You still have rights, and a Government you've voted in — or against for that matter — must not be allowed to lull you to sleep and take those God-given rights away. Do your research, educate others, speak up, and do not volunteer to participate in this.

CndnPal Tutor

