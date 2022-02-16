Seemed simple, but then...

Dear Editor,

This story starts with a simple error — scatterbrained syndrome to be honest.

This user mistakenly sent a large payment to a Flow account. Bill payment is typically done via online banking for ease and peace; however, this error was a first.

To get in touch with the company is itself a baseball field on which home base is practically removed.

The next best option, or more like the only option (if the main phone is another provider), is instant messaging, which was first handled by the automated system. One is then transferred to an active agent, depending on the matter.

To think this was an easy issue to be dealt with was the first mistake.

The first agent informed of the matter being escalated. Gratitude was felt that the escalation could be done so easily. Sadly, adequate information was lacking. Several other agents were spoken to, each one seemed to be trained by a different firm.

An agent advised that the matter was sent to a billing team and the funds would be repaid in one to two days.

Hoping that all would be rectified was the second mistake.

Patience brought nothing. Frustrated, contact was again made. The advice from the next agent was like a bucket of ice-cold water. The escalation seemed to have been noted for action, but was not forwarded to the relevant department. Contact centre representatives were incapable of dealing with matters of refund. As such, customers had to go in store to handle such issues. In this climate, it was disappointing to know that a better process was not being used. This is the sole reason for the crowds at these locations.

Finally, the decision was made to visit the store. The process itself was unsurprisingly poor. The issue was then reiterated to the in-store employee.

The third mistake was thinking that they could provide the refund.

The agent informed that he could see no evidence of a notation for the matter to be escalated. Note, several of the other contacted representatives had seen this escalation notice. What is wrong with their system? The next piece of information received was that the process was done elsewhere and not in branch. A cheque was also the only means by which to obtain a refund, which took up to 30 days to be processsed.

The agent stated that the refund would not and could not be the full amount as a portion of the money was already applied to charges on the account. Note, the due date was not even here as yet. For an organisation to claim an overpayment error so boldly was terrifying.

A simple error. A careless process. A disappointed and inconvenienced user.

Another check was done using their call system (had to find a phone with this provider). Laughingly, an agent then strikes through all the 'facts'. Electronic transfer was possible. The full amount could be returned. This process took up to 10 days.

Still, no communication from the company on this matter.

How many more are dealing with this very issue?

Shan Cousins

shan.cousins@outlook.com