Send in Malahoo Forte!

Dear Editor,

I strongly believe Dr Christopher Tufton will be reassigned to another ministry. He could possibly go to the National Security Ministry or even the Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Ministry because he was once a shadow foreign affairs and foreign trade minister in Andrew Holness shadow Cabinet.

I believe Prime Minister Andrew Holness could also recreate the super ministry of Industry, Investment, Commerce, Agriculture & Fisheries(MICAF) and have Tufton as its new minister.

The question is: If Tufton is removed from health who will be his replacement?

Many will argue that medical doctor and Deputy Prime Minister Horace Chang should be that person. But is Horace Chang energetic and relatable enough for that ministry? I've heard Delroy Chuck in the media speaking about COVID-19 and he seems very passionate and could be one to look at.

Many would rather have Marlene Malahoo Forte over Horace Chang and Delroy Chuck. She served as state minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade from 2009-2011. She was promoted in 2015 as the Opposition spokesperson on health and wellness and Attorney General from 2016-present.

Many will argue that her stint in health was successful because she caused Fenton Ferguson to lose his job that year. She's energetic, a good communicator, and a disruptor that the ministry needs. That area needs a combative person like Marlene Malahoo Forte to transform it.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com