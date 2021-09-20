Separate the vaccinated from the unvaccinated

Separate the vaccinated from the unvaccinatedMonday, September 20, 2021
Dear Editor,
Our Government is having a hard time convincing citizens to get vaccinated to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus and its variants.
The message of the anti-vaxxers, it seems, has gained traction.
The action of the Government has not helped to counter resistance to getting vaccinated.
The Government has offered an incentive of $10,000 to those over 60 years old and fully vaccinated. Those who qualified signed up but later got e-mail messages saying that they are not eligible for the money.
This gives the anti-vaxxers, some of whom are Bible-thumpers, and conspiracy theorists added ammunition to resist being vaccinated.
The downside is this that, presently, we have an increase in deaths from, and an increase in the number of people developing COVID-19. Our hospitals are running out of bed space with patients — typically the unvaccinated.
Now, everywhere we go to do business or shop, we have long lines of citizens — vaccinated and unvaccinated — clumped together. So there is no incentive for those of us who chose to be vaccinated.
Why should the fully vaccinated be treated similarly to the unvaccinated?
As I see it, it is high time that our Government moves to mandate that businesses have two lines — one for the vaccinated and one for the unvaccinated. It is only fair.
Authnel S Reid
reidaut@icloud.com
