Sha'Carri is good for the sport

Dear Editor,

Congratulations to Elaine Thompson-Herah on being the second woman to run under 10.60 seconds with a time of 10.54 seconds in the Eugene-venued Diamond League.

Also, congratulations to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson on finishing second and third respectively.

On the matter of young American sensational athlete Sha'Carri Richardson, my opinion is that she's good for the sport of track and field. I see a lot of Jamaicans, and even some Americans, bashing and ridiculing her for being very confident in her talent and herself. Some folks are even calling on Nike to withdraw their sponsorship of her. The young lady is just 21 years old, so I don't know why folks are writing her off already.

Humans, overall, don't like people who are boastful or have a lot of self-confidence. Some folks are now making the foolish argument that she could not win at the high school girls' championship in Jamaica, but we must remember that the young lady is the sixth-fastest female athlete of all time, and that cannot be disputed.

Yes, I agree that the young lady needs to use actions to support her braggadocio. Muhammad Ali always said he's the greatest and he followed up his 'hype' with actions.

Sha'Carri Richardson is bringing money and attention to track and field. Also, she's the one who's motivating our Jamaican females to run fast times.

I want her to keep talking and improving on her speed, because she could be the only one in the next one-to-two years who is capable of pushing Elaine Thompson-Herah to break Florence Griffith Joyner's (Flo-Jo) over-30-year record of 10.49 seconds.

I hope my fellow Jamaicans don't call me unpatriotic for liking Sha'Carri.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com