Single moms, never give up!

Dear Editor,

We all have our dreams of going to college, having a place to call home, a car, even marrying that perfect one you love.

It was love at first sight. We went out, had a ball, and started acting as if we could “dun' di worl”, because when you are young and in love you believe that anything is possible.

Sharing laughs, dancing and drinking sometimes until we were drunk and praying that the night would not end, we exchanged I love you's until… there came a baby.

Suddenly everything changed. Now I am all alone with no help or company with this pregnancy. No contact to call, no relative or friend, and he is nowhere to be found — no more I love you's and I'm officially in this ride alone.

Time quickly goes by, how I made it this far only God knows, because I've been through it all just for her.

I was giving her everything out of nothing, and thanking God that I only have one, but here I go again falling in love.

Just when I started to think life was getting better, before I knew it, I was starting over with not just one, two, or three, but four to add to my first born — now making it five. Now I'm thinking: “Where did I go wrong?” And I wonder: What to do now? When you could with one or two, what can I do with five to feed, plus myself. and a house to maintain.

Now without a job, and backed into a corner, my choices are few, sleeping around just to provide their basic needs. Bad things have been said, but I must move forward without caring, because the well-being of my children will always come first.

I watch them grow from basic through to primary and then to high school in hopes that the next step is college. They are all growing out of my hands, some still at home, some gone to live their own lives, some say 'thank you', while some don't.

I still give God thanks, though the worst was done to give them the best, I give God thanks.

Here comes the 'grand' title now. It's their turn to worry and my job to continue being by their side.

I know that there are a lot of us single moms out there. Having to play both mother and father roles is not easy, and only God knows what one must do to put food on the table and send them to school. Still, never give up! Ladies, never give up, God made us strong so we could help ourselves and others.

Sometimes we want to tell them our life story, especially when you see history about to repeat itself, but we often stop ourselves. We all have a story to tell, so go on and share it!

I must thank the Lord for all he has done for me. All in all, I am a strong single mother and a proud woman.

D Wilson

c/o madisonkulture@gmail.com