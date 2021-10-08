Solid waste mess!Friday, October 08, 2021
Dear Editor,
We've learned in health science that, while high temperature is not conducive to the growth of microbes, pile-up of garbage at every other street corner will create conditions leading to outbreak of diseases like hepatitis A (jaundice), leptospirosis, and even skin problems.
The rising mounds of waste is an invitation to communicable diseases.
Rodents and animals are likely to spread waste dumped in street corners to nearby places. The inherent moisture in dumped waste could generate leachate that would contaminate the surroundings and create conditions for harmful bacteria to grow.
The existence of such unhealthy condition all across Jamaica is of grave concern and must be addressed.
Drains and gutters in the towns have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes because they are not being cleaned.
The Spanish Town # 5 Cemetery has become a garbage dump under the eyes of a so-called mayor and the Member of Parliament. Those are the people who've neglected their municipal responsibilities.
Collecting solid waste is nothing to joke about, and its categorisation, gathering, and disposal have equally serious consequences for both the population and the environment.
While we are struggling to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, the careless governing Administration of our country is creating the environment for other infectious diseases. Such dire conditions under a weak Government cannot be left in the hands of those who are the cause of it.
Jamaicans must begin to call on their Members of Parliament to carefully examine the danger that exists in their failure to maintain a clean and healthy environment.
Ellydeedo
emcdonald@arcor.de
