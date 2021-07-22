Sowing the seeds of the future

Dear Editor,

I was heartened by an article in the Jamaica Observer on July 11 featuring a student from The University of the West Indies (UWI) that had been a part of Huawei's annual Seeds for the Future programme. The student expressed how grateful she was to be a part of this programme as it turned out to be very beneficial. Honestly, I did not even know that such an opportunity was open to locals.

It is without doubt that China has been a great help to our country over the years; therefore, it is very pleasing to see what Huawei, one of the leading tech companies, has been doing for our youth. They are partnering with universities such as The UWI and the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica to recruit students for engagement in courses aimed at upgrading their knowledge of the ICT industry and preparing them for their future.

It is clear that Jheanel Brown has appreciated the opportunity the company has offered her and as Huawei continues to spread its knowledge and groom young individuals, I'd like to say hats off to them. Children are indeed the future and we need to water these seeds for them to grow.

Sasha-Gaye Chambers

csashagaye@gmail.com