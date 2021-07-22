Sowing the seeds of the future

Sowing the seeds of the futureThursday, July 22, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
I was heartened by an article in the Jamaica Observer on July 11 featuring a student from The University of the West Indies (UWI) that had been a part of Huawei's annual Seeds for the Future programme. The student expressed how grateful she was to be a part of this programme as it turned out to be very beneficial. Honestly, I did not even know that such an opportunity was open to locals.
It is without doubt that China has been a great help to our country over the years; therefore, it is very pleasing to see what Huawei, one of the leading tech companies, has been doing for our youth. They are partnering with universities such as The UWI and the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica to recruit students for engagement in courses aimed at upgrading their knowledge of the ICT industry and preparing them for their future.
It is clear that Jheanel Brown has appreciated the opportunity the company has offered her and as Huawei continues to spread its knowledge and groom young individuals, I'd like to say hats off to them. Children are indeed the future and we need to water these seeds for them to grow.
Sasha-Gaye Chambers
csashagaye@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy