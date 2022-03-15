Sport shooting: The benefits outweigh the negatives

Dear Editor,

After hearing about the debacle at the sitting of the joint select committee last week, seeing the videos, and listening to the comments going back and forth about “granting firearm permits to minors”, it became painfully evident to me that the authorities are not aware of what the Jamaica Rifle Association and the Jamaica Skeet Club have been doing for decades, which is promoting sport shooting in Jamaica.

Based on what I have read in the first draft of the proposed Firearms Act that was tabled in Parliament, it seems that the crafters of the Act were trying to make provisions for juniors to legally handle firearms in a controlled and supervised environment.

The debate became misguided as it then transitioned into a discussion about 12-year-old children being issued firearm licences to carry and possibly “keep and care” a weapon. I believe that this argument stems from a misconception as traditionally when juniors were allowed to go with their parents to hunt birds during the bird hunting season they would apply for and receive a temporary licence, which would allow them to be in possession of and use a firearm within a controlled and supervised environment.

As a parent and an avid sport shooter who learnt at the early age of 13 how to responsibly use a firearm (for sport shooting), it took away the mystery and curiosity about guns, and I went away with the knowledge and discipline of how to safely use a firearm.

The Jamaican public is very slowly realising that target shooting is an actual international sport up to the Olympic level.

I remember several years ago, when I was at a government office awaiting a document, the local TV station was broadcasting target shooting at the summer Olympics, and the general comment from others in the office was, “Den shooting a part of di Olympics?”

Jamaicans are only used to traditional sports, but as seen in recent times, Jamaicans have been excelling at non-traditional sports as well; a win is a win, especially when our flag is held high. We need to explore the possibilities of these non-traditional sports as they may very well broaden our horizons and possibly provide other opportunities for us to land medals at the Olympics.

Most countries start juniors (who are interested) in sport shooting at the early age of 12, and by the time they reach 18 some are seeking to qualify for the Olympics (a quick Google search will confirm this).

This is the reason both the Jamaica Rifle Association and the Jamaica Skeet Club, which, by the way, are 126 and 60 years old, respectively, are pushing to get our juniors exposed to sport shooting at an early age. Apart from the pleasure/fun factor, it teaches them safe use and handling of firearms.

Another significant benefit from participating in sport shooting, which the general public is not aware of, is the fact that there are overseas college level sport shooting scholarships available, and I am aware that there are currently several Jamaican students who are enrolled in these scholarship programmes who are not necessarily privileged uptown children.

I hope that the authorities and the Government can see the wisdom in allowing our juniors to legally take part in sport shooting from an early age — the benefits far outweigh the negatives — and craft the proper guidelines in this new Firearm Act, which will allow them to legally handle the tools for sport shooting.

Andy Wilkinson

andrewwilkinson344@gmail.com