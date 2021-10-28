Steel pan to the rescue

Dear Editor,

It was a cool night in Grand Chemin Moruga, the slight chill cooled and comforted our bodies through our light tropical clothing. There we were, a group of young men playing the steel pan, crammed into a garage that was once reserved for the community warden.

The arranger insisted that we play very softly, gently caressing each note. The music was soft, so soft that we were able to hear the hissing of the gas lantern that lit the room. The song was Something by The Beatles. The cool atmosphere, the sea breeze, the distant sound of the waves and the soft, slow notes echoing “something in the way she moves attracts me like no other lover” created one of the most treasured moments of my childhood.

In Moruga, our band was called Seaside Symphony. We practised in the community centre and later in a garage. It allowed for good comaraderie and positive vibes. None of the boys in the band turned out to be a bandit or career criminal. Instead, we grew up loving good music and the wonderful positive state of mind that music encourages.

In Trinidad and Tobago we are not only lucky, but blessed to be able to make musical instruments available to all our young people so that they can play in an orchestra. If we had governments that cared for our young people and our communities, every community would have a State-sponsored steel band.

The pan can encourage our young people to turn away from a life of crime, it can soothe their spirits and instil discipline. Moreover, it can unite and bring joy to a community.

Imagine if you can, the Government rehabilitating Desperadoes headquarters on the hill in Laventille, ensuring that there are regular police patrols to make Laventille a safe place to visit.

Imagine our youth gaining employment and sharpening their skills in that fantastic steel band.

Imagine similar initiatives in every village and town throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

Imagine an international Panorama every two years and a classical pan competition in-between.

As we embark on rebuilding Trinidad and Tobago, the pan must be put in its rightful place as the instrument that can help save our youth from a life of decay.

Steve Alvarez

Trinidad and Tobgo

bilcoa@hotmail.com