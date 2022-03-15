Strong arguments

Dear Editor,

The People's National Party (PNP) has shown once again that it cares about the plight of Jamaicans and that despite being in Opposition for the past six years it continues to stick close to the people.

Opposition spokesman on finance Julian Robinson showcased on Thursday that he is fully knowledgeable of his shadow portfolio and took Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke to school on a number of pertinent issues that he apparently overlooked when he came to Parliament highly spirited on Tuesday. Robinson's demeanour was the complete opposite as he was cool, calm, collected, confident, and cogent.

In his presentation, he stressed that the duty of the Government is to balance the economy with people's lives. It is important to note that there were many instances in which he agreed with some government policies as being steps in the right direction, but said that they needed to be more far-reaching as in their current state they will not have the desired impact on improving the economy and transforming lives.

The PNP has proven itself to be a viable Opposition-in-waiting as it has called out the actions of the Government on a host of issues and has forced the hands of the Government on numerous occasions.

Robinson did not relent as he continued to hammer home the issue of the inadequacy of the minimum wage, representing the view of most that it should be matched against a more realistic measurement, and in so doing assume the name liveable wage, for what is a wage if it cannot allow you to live. Even if it is the minimum, it should be an amount that allows one to live with dignity. If good quality living was a beverage, then one would want to be able to afford at least one bottle.

The PNP has been urging the Government to assess the Ukraine-Russia situation properly as the spin-offs from that can have a catastrophic impact on the Jamaican economy, which is heavily dependent on fuel.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz has sought to alleviate fears by stating that we have three weeks' supply of oil in reserve, and we have access to a solid supply from the South American countries. However, our fuel prices continue to increase, with the most recent being last Thursday when motorist were asked to pay $4.50 more for all forms of fuel.

Robinson brought his charts and data to Parliament to teach the class, and I must say his accuracy was appreciated, but the facts were alarming as they showed that food prices have soared and continue to soar under the Andrew Holness-led Administration.

Jamaicans are suffering, but Minister Clarke came to Parliament to show off his designs and present his brilliant idea to use an initial amount of $40 million to introduce unnecessary banknotes.

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is out of touch with the reality of the people it is leading. They sold the people dreams they cannot achieve, such as the promise Andrew Holness made to bring in the “big energy companies” to solve Jamaica's energy problems. Yet now we are being told the Government plans to sell the few remaining shares it has in the Jamaica Public Service (JPS).

People are keeping score, and they are finding the key areas that separate both parties.

The PNP is clearly reconnecting with its base and gaining an unrelenting momentum.

But what is happening with the JLP? Has the shine gone from the penny? Have the Clarks got muddy? Or has the 'Brogadism' simply worn out?

Joseph Willis

