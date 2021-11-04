Dear Editor,

In Caribbean politics eloquence is considered good leadership, so individuals so talented are held up as great.

We had the respected Michael Manley in Jamaica in the 1970s, whose gift in the use of the language earned him a big following.

And, if I may stray a bit, blacks hold up Barack Obama as the greatest president of the US.

But if we go back to Manley, his love for words — and not for figures — is still biting Jamaica economically.

So that brings me to Mia Mottley of Barbados. Excellent speaker, but until it can be shown what she has achieved since taking power, I need to know what makes her this great leader and one who would do well in the running of our affairs in Jamaica?

Talk over substance. Is that what we want?

Peter Brown

Spanish Town

St Catherine