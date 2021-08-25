Taxi thieves?Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Dear Editor,
I will not go into full details or point fingers in this letter; I will just briefly get to the point.
Some, or maybe most, taxi operators are overcharging the passengers in this crime-polluted and corrupt Jamaica.
They have been given a 15 per cent increase in taxi fares but instead of charging $115 or $120 from each passenger, they are charging each person $150 and $200.
And many of these dishonest taxi operators had already been overcharging passengers before the fare was increased — so now they are abusing it.
We need the Transport Authority to come to our rescue and have a meeting with these dishonest taxi operators on our behalf, and let justice prevail.
A few taxi drivers have been charging $700 and $300 in St Catherine since the recent fare hike. They are born thieves. The truth is the truth! Sadly, national fear has seized Jamaica, so people are afraid to speak out.
Some of us are “goat-headed” — we know what to do, but we always do the opposite. For example, we know that there is strength in unity so when taxi operators are overcharging us everybody should work together by refusing to travel in those “teefing” taxis; that is the only way they will charge the right fares.
And that goes for other “rip-offs” too, like shops, supermarkets, banks, etc.
Finally, does it really make sense to complain or write letters about anything in this corrupt country? It's a waste of time, unless you are rotten rich.
Donald Mckoy
donaldmckoy77@gmail.com
