Thank you, Inspector Amos, Sergeant Brooks

Dear Editor,

Kindly allow me space in your widely read newspaper to publicly commend Inspector Maurice Amos and Sergeant Brooks of the Spalding Police Station, both of whom were recently transferred.

These two gentlemen have been a bastion of strength and effectiveness in the community of Spalding as it relates to good and effective policing. As president of the Spalding Citizens' Association, I can speak directly to Inspector Amos's and Sergeant Brooks's great relationship with the citizenry. They led from the front, and the police at the Spalding Police Station under their leadership showed tremendous respect towards the citizens.

I can easily speak of the many great projects that the citizens' association was able to accomplish with the help of Inpector Amos and Sergeant Brooks, which were not within their scope of responsibility but they, selflessly, provided the support required.

I want to highlight, specifically, the pet project of the association, which is to provide much-needed assistance to the mentally ill in our community. With the help of Inspector Amos and Sergeant Brooks, along with their team of police officers, we were able to carry out our fund-raising activities to support this venture.

On behalf of the Spalding Citizens' Association and the people of Spalding in general, I wish to thank these two gentlemen for their service to the Spalding community and wish them continued success in their new assignment.

Andre Wellington

President, Spalding Citizens' Association

andrewellington@yahoo.com