Thank you, NCB

Dear Editor,

It is easy for us to complain and highlight the negatives in various situations.

Despite the challenges with the pandemic and e-banking, I really would like to take the time to express gratitude to National Commercial Bank (NCB) Card Centre for providing quality service in a reasonable time frame.

Special commendation to the representative Christopher Dawkins for his excellent inter-personal skills and superb customer service.

There is no company that is better than its staff and, as Tom Smith, best-selling author and co-founder, Partners In Leadership, puts it, “An attitude of accountability lies at the core of any effort to improve quality, satisfy customers, empower people, build teams, create new products, maximise effectiveness, and get results.”

Thank you, and continue to excel, improve quality, satisfy customers, empower people!

Rochelle Harris-Burrell

Educator

rharris@campioncollege.com