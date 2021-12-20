Thanks, Observer...from Down Under

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank the Jamaica Observer for highlighting the camaraderie of us Jamaicans in Australia.

We are a proud nation and always try to showcase our food and culture wherever we are in the world.

I would also like to extend my appreciation to Bridgett Leslie for providing the contact to tell a bit about our story of life here in Australia for us Jamaicans.

Special thanks to Novia McDonald-Whyte for embracing the story and making the platform so warm and welcoming on the webinar. You are a lovely soul and it would be a pleasure to meet you.

It was really interesting to see the Jamaicans showcase Christmas in different parts of the world coupled with the presentations by the entrepreneurs in Jamaica. Let's keep the connection going.

Jamaicans shine wherever they are and it's great to acknowledge, and I think we can all encourage each other to continue flying the Jamaican flag high.

The Jamaican Observer the #1 newspaper. All over the world that's the first paper we go online to read, so big up unnu self and big up Jamaica!

Merry Christmas and blessings.

Belver Williams-Niblett & Shane Niblett

belvs63@gmail.com