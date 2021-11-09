The built environment also needs attention

The built environment also needs attentionTuesday, November 09, 2021
Dear Editor,
There is too much talk lately of the climate change situation in Jamaica and round the world. We need to see some action.
There is too much concrete at the business places and the schools. There need to be some grass and trees combined with parking areas.
The park in the downtown Kingston area has need for much to be done to it. Is it because it is downtown it has got more attention? Uptown people don't go downtown? Will it not be appreciated?
The waiting area for the buses downtown need to be upgraded as well, so that commuters waiting on public transport can wait in some better conditions.
Claudette Harris
claudette_harris90@yahoo.com
