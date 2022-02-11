The Canadian convoy of cowboys

Dear Editor,

America had its national crisis on January 6 of last year. Many Canadians have become determined to place their nation into just such a crisis. Often, it is through struggle, crisis, and historic shows of people power that real change happens, and social, economic, and political change is definitely needed in Canada, where we have tens of thousands of Canadians in support of Canadian truckers who decided to protest the federal health mandates that affect their industry.

Many other groups and even a political party have been attaching themselves and their support for this convoy of cowboys demanding change. Every member of this convoy has nothing but mistrust, anger, and perhaps hatred flowing towards Prime minister Justin Trudeau and his Administration.

What is going on here?

Many Canadians are simply fed up with what has happened during this pandemic and are confused by the constant changing of health and safety directives they believe the federal government has imposed on them. Strangely, most such directives and mandates were imposed by the provincial governments and not the federal government. During 2020-2021, all governments, except perhaps some western Canadian governments, duplicated the federal government's health and safety mandates and asked and then later required their citizens to follow the protocols.

The western provinces are feeling what the Quebecois did so long ago — ignored, manipulated, and used. This mistrust progressed as the economic downturn in Alberta was sorely felt. The western provinces heartfelt bad luck over the years has driven many citizens to desperation and fatalistic notions. The growing western separationist movement is something we Canadians need to take seriously.

The liberal government's numerous efforts to assist Canadians during this pandemic seemed like too little too late. It appears to be giving out financial scraps to the little guy, while large corporations and our public service grow in wealth.

The cowboys of the trucking industry have become a spearhead for every person, group, and organisation that opposes Prime Minister Trudeau's liberal Government and all they represent politically. This convoy is a smorgasbord of every sort of political, social, and economic movement in Canada.

What is going to happen? Will the federal government be welcoming and possibly be able to finesse this situation to their benefit and that of the nation? Will all this bring about real change?

After all, why is this happening and why did January 6 happen too? Is it because people feel helpless and are trying to bring about real change? Revolutions begin in this way.

I hope all Canadians, whether they are involved with the cowboys of trucking or are just watching them on television, will be peaceful, knowledgeable, and open to debate/discussion. Violence is not needed. Cool and calculating minds within the opposing forces are needed to bring about something good for all Canadians.

Steven Kaszab

Bradford, Ontario

skaszab@yahoo.ca