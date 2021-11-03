Dear Editor,

Jamaica, the birthplace of the icon Bob Marley, the legend Usain Bolt, and freedom fighters such as Marcus Garvey and Nanny of the Maroons.

The country is a beautiful place to live but aside from crime, you have to be careful of the Flow of things.

Can you recall calling Flow and being greeted with these pleasant words: “Welcome to Flow, you are speaking to John/Jane, how can I assist you?” Then, 45 minutes later you are infuriated to the point of counting to 150 because the customer representative has told you that you have to pay $10,000 you are convince you do not owe.

Our foreparents may not have had certificates or degrees, but their words are true, for example, the saying “Who feels it, knows it.”

Have you ever been told that you are in arrears when you have always paid your bill on time and in full? Have you ever called Flow and reported a fault, then like a surprise birthday party there are extra charges on your bill? Have you ever experienced paying for two phone lines when you only have one?

The Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR) needs to stop the Flow of injustice being meted out by the service providers to their customers.

OUR, why is it so easy for Flow to disconnect service but the customer has to wait for months to be rebated for a Flow error?

Why do decent people have to behave like sinners for their voices to be heard and justice to prevail?

Now, at the end of speaking with the Flow representative, like mockery, he/she tells you: “Thanks for making it Flow, have a good day.” This, when you are left with the predicament of having to pay or be disconnected for arrears that are as a result of a Flow error.

Flow, why are you messing up beautiful Jamaica?

Hezekan Bolton

h_e_z_e@hotmail.com