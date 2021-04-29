The hypocrisy is wide-ranging

Dear Editor,

This writer must record in horror the shocking hypocrisy with respect to the national matter regarding parliamentarian George Wright.

The purported video is a mirror which the entire society commends, because we see our own images blurred into the screen. That's the hypocrisy.

Any expert film, video or media technician, even on expanding the screen by zooming, cannot definitively identify the people involved, only the motor vehicles could be a possible guide or the people walking in the area, who on screen did not move to intervene the “tussle”.

Grave matters face the Jamaican people, such as the delayed disbursement of grants by parliamentarians to people who suffered in the COVID-19 lockdowns. Hunger and homelessness are sure killers, but no group in the society continues to be appalled by the disgraceful standard of living 'enjoyed' by a large majority of Jamaicans. The Houses of Parliament continue to descend into mindless debates, instead of addressing the life and death issues oppressing Jamaicans. True hypocrisy.

Women's groups are another tenet of the hypocrisy. Women in many professional groups have contrived to destroy the lives of other women for petty reasons or simply to improve their sense of “strength”. In many professional and private settings it is women who are the instigators of many grievous activities and assaults against other women. It is the women themselves who are either silent or complicit with male managers who unleash their fury on innocent female employees. The rage is justified by other women bullies, who boast of their 'special' relationship with the directors, board chairmen, etc. A career as a “side chick” is just as despicable as any alleged physical assault.

Anyone wishing to contend with this writer's views on hypocrisy should swiftly do so. There is far too much evidence at hand not to more than adequately prove the point.

Catherine Neil

stcatherineneil@yahoo.com