The JLP is desperate

Dear Editor,

It has never been much clearer than it is now that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is out of touch with the realities of the country and out of ideas that align with good governance.

The much-anticipated 2022 Budget Debate got underway in Parliament on Tuesday, March 8 with a poor presentation by the Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke.

It was unbecoming of the minister, who appeared to be turning the plight of struggling Jamaicans into comic relief. It was quite distasteful and he should do the honourable thing and apologise as it was simply not funny.

The JLP needs to get its affairs in order as, currently, it has been in a prolonged state of utter disarray. It would appear it has lost sight of the promises of prosperity to the nation.

When campaigning, Prime Minister Andrew Holness stressed that the People's National Party (PNP) was mismanaging the exchange rate. Now that the JLP is in power, Dr Nigel Clarke has stated that there is no need for anxiety to set in based on movements in the exchange rate.

This shows that this Andrew Holness-led Administration does not care about the country as what was sold to the people were false hopes and unattainable promises. Simply put, the JLP has given the people of Jamaica a six for a nine.

Unsurprisingly, there has been a great push from the JLP to immortalise the figure of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga since his passing, with a number of structures being named in his honour. If those weren't underserved enough, we are now asked to entertain the idea of the imposition of a new $2,000 Bank of Jamaica note.

This new note takes the icing, as far as unnecessary acts committed by the JLP go. It is clearly politically motivated and it is nothing but a spontaneous act of desperation in a series of acts aimed at equating the figure of Edward Seaga with that of Michael Manley. If you have to be forcing something, maybe it was just never meant to fit. By his own admission, he fell short in life and that cannot be undone in death.

Additionally, this is also a dangerous trend in the wrong direction, given that many wealthier countries, such as Singapore, are slowly discontinuing their largest banknotes. The primary reason is to further inconvenience and disincentivise criminals who mostly deal with cash.

Enough is enough! It is time to lead.

Now, the last time I checked, two $1,000 notes still totalled $2,000, so why the special need for the $2000? There is no need for any new bills at this time, and definitely no need for a $2,000 note.

This move is not about celebrating our 60th year of Independence or else it would be done using those we already have. It was solely done to have Edward Seaga included on our banknotes, which demonstrates how little this Government cares for the real and pressing affairs of this country — it is all a political game.

Recall this decision. Go and think of practical ways to improve people's lives and stop wasting taxpayers' money.

Joseph Willis

willis92@yahoo.com