The joke's on Jamaica and no one's laughing

Dear Editor,

My predictions on the failure of the Jamaican state are coming to fruition. A recent Twitter post had a Jamaican professional lamenting that her patriotism has been negated and she has unwillingly relocated abroad to earn a “liveable wage”. This is a fulfilled prophecy. There are many more such thinkers where this doctor came from. On the heels of Jamaica 58, many Jamaicans are being awoken to reality.

We like to, as they say, “tek bad tings mek joke”, so here are some jokes:

The masculinity engendered has rebounded into wanton terrorism. The result, wanton killing, even the under-aged object of affection, buggering children, and hacking spouses. Many now see trouble and don't intervene. The belief that men mustn't show emotion results in many wanting to be “bad man” and tough and the women suffer. When emotions are not securely released, they'll be insecurely unleashed.

Astonishingly, I recall Prime Minister Andrew Holness saying crime is beyond what the country can handle. But, who's responsible for it? What's the point of the Government? Successive governments have refused to eliminate the terrorists, or maybe they can't. All the loans in world to build Jamaica are negated by the violence and crime.

Imagine the dismay when people see that Miss World Toni-Ann Singh's pint-sized country ranks in the top 10 most murderous. We're the worst at taking responsibility for our actions. “A weh pride a go?!”

Reject the notion that there's positivity, when negativity completely overwhelms it.

The Jamaican society is fundamentally flawed. The “hakuna matata”, no problem, “irie” life is long gone. Therefore, establishing stringent civil order is necessary. But, I'm not here to give free solutions, as that's the expensive government consultants' job.

The joke is on Jamaica, and if Jamaicans continue without resolving the real problems, we won't be the last ones laughing.

Colette Campbell

rastarjamaica@yahoo.com