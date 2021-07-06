The patience of Job

Dear Editor,

It seems as if the Ministry of Education (MOE) is a training ground for people in need of developing that wonderful attribute of being patient.

After an encounter with this entity, you either end up being as patient as Job or committed to Bellevue.

A phone call to the ministry, if you were a flat-earther, would have you convinced that the world is round based on the endless loops that one goes through before being connected to the correct party.

One could memorise and imitate the automated voice response that answers the call and puts you on hold like a TikTok challenge. If anyone must call the ministry, make sure you can dedicate at least an hour. Is it that they are so busy, short-staffed, or just nonchalant and couldn't care less?

Lydia Baker

lydiabaker270@gmail.com