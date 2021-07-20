Dear Editor:

Here I was mentally preparing myself to write a piece on the Haitian situation when news broke nearer home — all vice-presidents of the People's National Party (PNP) and its chairman had resigned with immediate effect. Later we learnt that the president of the PNP Youth Organisation had also resigned. This is the latest nail in the coffin of the moribund PNP.

At this rate, not only will the party not be ready for the municipal elections, but it will not be ready for the next legislative election. The sides don't seem to trust each other. Norman Washington Manley must be turning in his grave.

Just about three weeks ago, Mark Golding was trumpeting the unity of the party and its readiness for municipal elections. How could he have so misread the script? What the Jamaican public is seeing is nothing short of an implosion (c'est le mot juste). Our democracy is at stake.

Now let me make it quite clear that I am in favour of Jamaica having four or five vibrant political parties with clear agendas. We don't need 'fly-by-night' parties which spring up just before an election. A multiple choice of two options is no multiple choice. So many people have copped out of the electoral exercise and the parties don't seem concerned.

The PNP is in denial. The members of the party felt that they could have won the general election with Dr Peter Phillips at the helm and now they seem to be fearful of internal party elections. The die-hards speak of the debacle in 1980 and how they bounced back in 1989. Now, excuse me, that is apples and oranges if you ask me. We would have thought that the factions would have abandoned their nomenclatures and coalesced behind their leader. Instead, the party is neither rising nor is it one PNP.

All political parties have factions, but what do the factions in the PNP stand for? And don't tell me that one faction is opposed to Mark Golding based on the colour of his skin. Not in 2021! And it can't be simply because he supported Peter Bunting in the internal battle.

What the PNP fails to understand is its responsibility as a national party. I don't believe in landslide victories; they have never done the country any good. No party has a monopoly on brains. Jamaica is desperately in need of a vibrant Opposition — which is not what we have at present.

The PNP must not forget that they lost Westmoreland, St Elizabeth North Eastern, Manchester Central, Manchester Southern, Kingston Central, St Thomas Eastern, Portland Eastern, Trelawny Northern, and Hanover Western, and almost lost St Ann South Eastern. Now, as I have said before, I am not in favour of landslides. I would not be opposed to the parties sharing Hanover, Trelawny, Portland, and St Thomas, just to name a few examples. However, at the present time the PNP does not inspire confidence.

Norman WM Thompson

norms74160@gmail