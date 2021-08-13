The rainbow flag has no place here

The rainbow flag has no place hereFriday, August 13, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
I want to congratulate the Love March Movement and the Jamaica Coalition for a Healthy Society for again bringing awareness to the US Embassy's 'dissing' of the Jamaica people by trying to impose their immoral lifestyle on our country.
The Donald Trump Administration had banned the rainbow flag at its embassies overseas, but here comes the Joe Biden Administration reversing that decision and going back to the Barack Obama Administration's strategy of forcing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning or queer (LGBTQ) rights on Third World countries.
The US Embassy in Jamaica should know that not all Jamaicans put obtaining a visa over principle, culture, and patriotism. Flying the rainbow flag every Emancipendence is like putting up a Ku Klux Klan (KKK) flag and telling us that we can't do anything about it because it is not located on Jamaican soil.
The US State Department does not dishonour Islamic countries or European countries who don't support the LGBTQ agenda.
If visas are being revoked or people blacklisted for not supporting the gay agenda I would be honoured to be a part of that group. We can prove our point by putting up straight pride flags outside the US Embassy.
I can bet local authorities would be pressured by the US Embassy to have them taken down.
In closing, where are the voices of the musicians and the Rastafarian community in all of this?
Everyone seems to be more concerned with securing their visas, rather than preserving our conservative culture?
Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding once said,”Constitutional rights do not begin in Liguanea.” Take heed!
Teddylee Gray
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
