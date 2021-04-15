The real gender under threat by violence

The real gender under threat by violenceThursday, April 15, 2021
Dear Editor,
Violence is violence whether against males or females.
Jamaica is a very violent society, so no one is immune to violence. We have to fix our problem and stop this gender identity nonsense about violence against women.
For the past 10 years, 89.8 per cent of the people murdered have been men, compared to 10.2 per cent women.
Last week, on Nationwide News 90 FM they interviewed the Jamaica Constabulary Force Senior Communication Strategist Dennis Brooks, who gave the percentages by gender for the past 10 years:
Year Males Females
2020 91% 9%
2019 91% 9%
2018 90% 10%
2017 90% 10%
2016 90% 10%
2015 90% 10%
2014 90% 10%
2013 89% 11%
2011 89% 11%
2012 88% 12%
He also went on to say that, so far this year, homicide of women is only at eight per cent.
Folks here are pretending as if all gangs only have males and no females. People are pretending that females do not hire contract killers to murder both males and females. I get the feeling that feminists will accept if only men alone are being murdered annually.
I believe the police force should give us data up to 20 years or 30 years ago for Jamaicans to see the numbers for themselves to determine what really needs emphasis.
Teddylee Gray
Ocho Rios, St.Ann
teddylee.gray@gmail.com
