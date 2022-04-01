The scourge of night noise

Dear Editor,

I can't recall ever being in a supermarket, wholesale outlet, store, bank, or any other business place in Jamaica and hearing religious music playing or songs of praise to God. I have only been hearing the unpleasant and not so unpleasant ones playing 24/7.

This is very sad.

We put the God who wakes us up each morning on the back-burner, and put the work of “Babylon” on the front-burner.

Wow!

And so many times we hear of 'gunboys' breaking into supermarkets and other business places, robbing and murdering workers and patrons alike.

For God's sake, play some songs of praise to God too, and cover yourselves from harm and danger. Stop playing with fire!

Meanwhile, the powers that be have lifted the ban on the entertainment industry, so we are expecting the music and the outrageous behaviour to return. Or, will it be the opposite, a turn in moral conduct? One can only hope.

But, whichever scenario plays out, the bottom line is: We don't want any night noise; we want to be able sleep peacefully.

The powers that be are not doing a good job of ensuring that rules are maintained. For example, they need to make sure that dancehall parties and other events are shut down at the time stipulated by the law.

In many communities, the night noise, which is characterised by lewd and disgraceful music, foul language, and outrageous behaviour, is unbearable.

Wi can't tek it no more.

Donald Mckoy

donaldmckoy77@gmail.com