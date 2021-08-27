The spirit of volunteerism permeates the land

The spirit of volunteerism permeates the landFriday, August 27, 2021
Dear Editors,
It is indeed heart-warming to see and hear of the vigorous acts of volunteerism being engaged in to fight the war against COVID-19.
There are so many Jamaicans who, without receiving any national award or even a cost-recovery stipend, are working hard for our safety.
The spirit of love and care is indeed inspirational.
It points to the fact that expensive methods of communication cannot overcome the word-of-mouth strength of any Jamaican citizen.
The moment has arrived when we have moved beyond petty partisanship or rubbishing the value of professional associations and their leaders. A pure, honest appeal without any bias or schism rules all our interactions in all sectors of industry, religion, and the media.
Gone are the days of trite or blatant propaganda; all dialogue is anchored by objectivity. There is overwhelming evidence of equity, fairness, truth, and justice. There is a wonderful blend of pathos, empathy, and even humour to make our lives glorious.
Jamaica is on the path of greatness.
Today, I am a very happy Jamaican.
Ul Jem
jem.ul@yahoo.com
