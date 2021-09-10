The vaccine and dwelling in the secret place

Dear Editor,

I have been fasting and praying vehemently against COVID-19, the Delta variants and other strains.

I had the experience with a family member becoming ill with numbness in the nerves, difficulty breathing properly, and other ailments after taking the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be able to travel. The prognosis from the doctor after she was examined and got the results of the blood tests done was that it is a rare case. My family has had to be praying hard for her total healing and, during one of the prayers when the situation got severe, God said to me, “It's genocide to subdue people into submission.”

A group of intercessors called me a few minutes after telling me that they have been praying against genocide because that was what they heard God saying to them in their prayers. This confirmed what God said to me. I prayed even harder that God scatter the confederacy of evil people that are sending these attacks into the world for the love of money, as revealed in many videos that have gone viral. I have seen a number of videos of interviews in which many medical experts around the world are saying that these vaccines should not be administered to people and that it is dangerous to human health.

I am not blaming our Government for telling the citizens to take the vaccine as a way out, but now they have seen too that it's not the solution. We are all vulnerable. The shutdowns have worked better to prevent the spread, but we have to dwell in the secret place of the Most High for the solution.

God had shown me how to kill this virus. As I came back a few months ago from Haiti, after someone called me from Haiti, having been infected by the virus. God said I should kill it like David killed Goliath, and that was what I did. He was healed.

Now, God gave me this scripture this week: Galatians 4:8, 9: Howbeit then, when ye knew not God, ye did service unto them which by nature are no gods. But now, after that ye have known God, or rather are known of Him, how turn ye again to the weak and beggarly elements, whereunto ye desire again to be in bondage?

Why is the church afraid to seek God and let Him talk more loudly and save us from the genocide and heal our land? More of God's servants are needed to seek God deeper than before, and speak as the mouthpiece of God in righteousness that exalts a nation. This plague is heavier than us, but God who sits high and looks low is watching. He keeps the paths of judgement and preserves the way of his saints – Proverbs 2:8.

It is now time to seek the Lord more than ever! Jesus sets you free! Do you need help today?

Bishop Grace Ade-Gold

Founder

Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries

Kingston 10

graceadegold@gmail.com