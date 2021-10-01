The whole cricket picture

Dear Editor,

The initiative to redo the murals against the South Camp Road wall of the hallowed cricket ground, Sabina Park, is deserving of commendation.

Hopefully, the twin objectives of inspiring young cricketers by reminding them of Jamaica's rich heritage in the sport, whilst appealing to the artistic community interests, will be realised.

There is, however, an unfortunate glaring omission in the choice and type of personalities being depicted; the exclusion of umpires and sports writers of the wonderful game.

Surely, the internationally recognised and highly and widely regarded personas of our own umpires Douglas Sanghue and Steve Bucknor, as well as sports writer Tony Becca should have been included for depiction.

These men were, over illustrious careers, internationally recognised for their respective contributions across the worldwide breadth of leadership of the game as being of the highest level of accomplishment.

There are many and different aspects to a sport; on-field and off-field. All are important. Jamaica should not leave out the recognition of the stellar contributions to cricket of these high achievers in their complementary disciplines.

An early correction is required.

Patrick Terrelonge

p.terrelonge@gmail.com