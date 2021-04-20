The 'Wrighting' on the wallTuesday, April 20, 2021
Dear Editor,
Most sports and social commentators generally use the phrase “the writing on the wall” to communicate a sad state of affairs and to make their commentary more colourful.
In recent days a video has been circulating in our public space showing an individual brutally beating a woman. Allegations are that the individual shown in the video is a member of the Jamaica Labour Party and a member of our legislature. Sadly, though, it seems that only in the court of public opinion do we hear calls for actions and sanctions.
We noticed the Speaker of the House was first to fire the “see no evil” salvo when she shot down a motion against the Member of Parliament.
Later the JLP's leadership recommended that the member be removed from their caucus and sit as an independent member.
They really take us for fools.
The “Wrighting” on the wall is for this member, if guilty of the allegations, to resign from our legislature. No amount of cover up should be able to save him from himself.
Fernandez Smith
Former Jamaica Labour Party councillor
fgeesmith@yahoo.com
