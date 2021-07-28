The yin and the yang

Dear Editor

Hardly is there anything more contradictory than life itself – perhaps, there is nothing.

If life is the only reality in which we function, there is something about the operations of the natural world that makes it the very embodiment of chaos.

On one hand, there may be great celebrations over the Olympic Games, while on the other, there is an unyielding novel coronavirus pandemic that refuses to give.

On one hand, someone is happily accepting a prize for exceptional human feat, often with the attendant glee and jubilation, while somwhere else there is a mother wailing over the brutal murder of her only son.

One family may be giving thanks for meals while sitting at the dinner table, at the same time many dejected children roam the streets seeking theirs at stop lights and around the windscreens of strangers.

One man is well dressed after having a refreshing morning shower, and walks to the opposite side of the street to avoid another man who is scratching himself while covered in rags and dirt.

Somewhere, there is a couple who deeply desires a child to love and care for, while in another place someone is literally flogging a child to death.

And so, happy celebrations of milestones in human history often occur simultaneously with the gloom and doom of someone else's fate.

Normally, it appears that natural creation complements its own operations as a function of a unified whole, but human living is never so — it remains in an ongoing mode of tumultuous disarray. For we are held hostage on nature's well-governed Earth, participating in its anarchic interests and convoluted realism.

Something is awry when nature exists in beautiful accord but as humans we insist on anguish and destruction. We apparently unite in the hope of happiness, yet the reality is always sabotaged.

Homer Sylvester

h2sylvester@gmail.com