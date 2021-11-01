The youth are ready to make the change

Dear Editor,

I have been fortunate to serve as the leader of an environmental club in my high school for a few years and am passionate about the subject. That is why I have been closely following events leading up to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Jamaica and abroad and sharing with my club members and school community.

Recently, I read an interesting article in The Guardian that had some simple suggestions to encourage more young people to get involved and take action in their own communities:

1) Review and expand ways in which climate change is infused throughout curricula and after- school activities at all levels;

2) Collect and consolidate the many resources that now exist to make the subject real for students. When our teachers connect what we are studying to reality it is always much more compelling for us.

3) Include a climate resilient-type index in existing school assessment processes, which would force them to respond to questions such as: Does the school have recycling bins? Does the school have a recycling programme? Does the school have a school garden? Does the school compost? How structurally sound are the buildings? Does the school have an environmental/climate action club? Does the school have a sufficient water supply?

If there is ever a natural disaster, many of our schools will be used as shelters. How accessible are they for people with disabilities?

4) Appoint a faculty member as a climate coordinator who would work with both the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI) and the Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change (MHURECC).

In the next few weeks, world leaders and youth activists from around the world will be meeting in Scotland to discuss the main goals of protecting and restoring ecosystems and building defences, warning systems and resilient infrastructure and agriculture to avoid loss of homes, livelihoods, and even lives.

We know we all have a role to play.

In our schools, just as in our homes and communities, we can do more with the resources we already have if we work more closely together.

As young people, we are the least responsible for the current environmental situation but stand to be the most affected. I, along with many other young people, am watching the activities at the COP26 carefully, and truly hoping it leads to concrete actions in every country to help secure our future. Many of us are ready to increase our participation.

Rhys Greenland

Rhys Greenland11@gmail.com