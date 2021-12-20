Therese Turner-Jones' legacy to public health

Therese Turner-Jones' legacy to public healthMonday, December 20, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
One of my first trips after being appointed minister of health over five years ago was to Washinton, DC, where I met with with the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) to discuss funding possibilities for badly needed public health infrastructure upgrade.
Fast-forward to the year 2021 and I am proud to have unveiled the most ambitious upgrade and expansion plan of any Government, post-Independence, involving hospital and health centre building upgrades, health information system installation, and diagnostic equipment expansion.
It has taken five years from concept to starting the process of tangible implementation, largely funded through support from the IADB. Throughout it all, Therese Turner-Jones, as country head, has provided extremely valuable leadership and support to myself, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the Jamaican Government.
As she demits office, I would like to use this opportunity to personally express my sincere appreciation on behalf of the public health team, the Jamaican Government, and the people of Jamaica for her dedication and leadership.
I wish her the best of all things as she moves on.
Chris Tufton
Minister of Health & Wellness
