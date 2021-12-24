This resolution is most urgent

This resolution is most urgentFriday, December 24, 2021
|
Dear Editor,
I rise on behalf of the people of Jamaica to recommend that the Government extends the season of Christmas for another two weeks as just listening to music from as far back as the thirties creates such a feeling of nostalgia that one could sit all day and listen. Even our present dancehall Christmas songs bring merriment.
Experiencing the coolness of the weather, migrating birds raiding the fruit trees, and people dressed in vibrant colours are all a source of excitement.
And the hectic preparation for Christmas dinner is a joyful job.
I am looking forward to Christmas Day to greet friends with good tidings and hope for a peaceful Godly new year.
I could go on and on, but since there is no objection, I ask that this resolution be dispatched by hand to the prime minister this day.
Again, I give thanks.
Lee Clarke
Councillor — Whitehall Division
Former Mayor of Kingston
leetris51@yahoo.com
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy