This resolution is most urgent

Dear Editor,

I rise on behalf of the people of Jamaica to recommend that the Government extends the season of Christmas for another two weeks as just listening to music from as far back as the thirties creates such a feeling of nostalgia that one could sit all day and listen. Even our present dancehall Christmas songs bring merriment.

Experiencing the coolness of the weather, migrating birds raiding the fruit trees, and people dressed in vibrant colours are all a source of excitement.

And the hectic preparation for Christmas dinner is a joyful job.

I am looking forward to Christmas Day to greet friends with good tidings and hope for a peaceful Godly new year.

I could go on and on, but since there is no objection, I ask that this resolution be dispatched by hand to the prime minister this day.

Again, I give thanks.

Lee Clarke

Councillor — Whitehall Division

Former Mayor of Kingston

