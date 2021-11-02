Time for cameras to be used to combat road traffic infractions

Dear Editor,

Since January 2021 there have been 374 reported fatal crashes.

The relevant agencies — the Police Road Safety Unit, the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), and other government agencies — are doing a poor job.

These agencies are doing the same things and getting the same failed results, yet they continue.

Most of the traffic infractions that end up causing fatalities happen where the police are not present. The NRSC is now pointing fingers and, “has been lobbying for agencies responsible for safe roads to do their jobs”.

The NRSC should be lobbying the Government for legislation to have cameras installed as part of the drive to improve safety on our roads. All well-thinking Jamaicans should join in exerting pressure on the Government to have this done.

Permit me to give an instance when cameras did what the police could not do, albeit in another country.

I went to Orlando, Florida, some time ago, where I rented a car. On my return to Jamaica, two weeks later, the credit card company sent me a bill and a link to make contact. The link took me to the traffic department's website. There was a video which showed me following other cars to make an illegal right turn from the left turn only lane. The lane was visibly marked. I had to pay the US$108 fee on time to avoid additional charges on my credit card. In future I will certainly be more aware so as to avoid this outcome.

Here in Jamaica, motorists will overtake long lines of traffic and commit other traffic infractions. Because there is no police presence other motorists will copycat the action of the errant drivers, which eventually ends up in collisions that result in fatalities or serious injuries.

If we had traffic cameras on our roads, particulary at the known trouble spots, motorists, in short order, would conform to the Road Traffic Act, thereby reducing the number of crashes and resulting fatalities.

Authnel S Reid

reiaut@icloud.com