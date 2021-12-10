To get around COVID-19 restrictions, should families register gatherings as AGMs?

Dear Editor,

It appears as if this Administration only values big organisations and pressure from church leaders, both of which control the voting population. Family life does not appear of importance to them.

Restrictions for burials, weddings, Christmas gatherings, birthdays, etc, continue to receive the strictest of regulations.

One would believe that, based on the worsening social problems the country is now facing, it would be important for the Administration to ensure and encourage good family life, not just finding measures to combat the wrongs, but actively promoting good family life.

My family comes together to celebrate each other many times during a normal year, but the one gathering we all look forward to each year is the family Christmas dinner. We made sure that all eligible members are fully vaccinated, yet we are still restricted to 10 people when the immediate family numbers 29. Maybe we need to resister as a corporation and have our family meeting designated an annual general meeting (AGM).

No wonder voters are so demotivated to participate in electoral process because at times there is no method to the madness.

Delores Lattibeaudiere

Jack's Hill

St Andrew