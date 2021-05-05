Today a Teachers' Day

Today a Teachers' DayWednesday, May 05, 2021
Dear Editor,
Today we nah go give yuh no trouble
Gwine do everything yuh say
Keep quiet an behave wiself
Just fi Teachers' Day.
A long time wi wen a wait fi dis day come
Wi keep meeting an wi plan
Suppose yuh see how wi did a practise
Yuh wouldn understand.
Today nobady nah go sting nobady wid 'lastic
Pull up nobady hair
An wi ago talk so genkle an saaf
Yuh might no able hear.
Today all shirt inna pants, every ribbon tie
Everybody shoes clean an shine,
An nobady nah scappy outa nobady book
An wi ago form a line
Teacher, mi really haffi wonder sometime
How yuh manage all a wi
All kind a handwriting, nuff bad habit
Diffrant personality.
Sometime it look like wi nah learn
But wi just waan yuh fi know
Dat is not sake a yuh cannot teach
But sometime wi brain deh pon 'go slow'.
Wi know sometime wi come een like crosses
Outa-aada an rude
Mouth ever set pon spring fi back answer
Or eat tring gum an' food.
You always teach wi fi have good behaviour
How not to be so rough,
And to be polite an mannersable
But, teacher, sometimes wi head tough.
You say wi fi be kind to one anadda
An' yuh bex entime wi fight
Caause yuh tiyad fi drum inna wi aise say
Two wrongs doan meck a right.
Today wi nuh have no big money
Fi buy no big present
But fi Teachers' Day wi ago behave good
An meck yuh happy an conent
Cause fi siddung still a no fi wi style
Or fi listen an' obey
An' it mighta mad wi if we try keep it up
Fi di wholla day.
An wen yuh go to heaven mi ago tell God
Fi give yuh a special prize
Fi no mad sake a yuh student dem
An' no deaf from all a wi nize
So today wi ago do wi wuck an siddung quiet
Do everything yuh say
Wi ago prove say wi can behave wiself fi one day
Happy Teachers' Day
Joan Andrea Hutchinson
joanahutchinson@yahoo.com
