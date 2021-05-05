Today a Teachers' Day

Dear Editor,

Today we nah go give yuh no trouble

Gwine do everything yuh say

Keep quiet an behave wiself

Just fi Teachers' Day.

A long time wi wen a wait fi dis day come

Wi keep meeting an wi plan

Suppose yuh see how wi did a practise

Yuh wouldn understand.

Today nobady nah go sting nobady wid 'lastic

Pull up nobady hair

An wi ago talk so genkle an saaf

Yuh might no able hear.

Today all shirt inna pants, every ribbon tie

Everybody shoes clean an shine,

An nobady nah scappy outa nobady book

An wi ago form a line

Teacher, mi really haffi wonder sometime

How yuh manage all a wi

All kind a handwriting, nuff bad habit

Diffrant personality.

Sometime it look like wi nah learn

But wi just waan yuh fi know

Dat is not sake a yuh cannot teach

But sometime wi brain deh pon 'go slow'.

Wi know sometime wi come een like crosses

Outa-aada an rude

Mouth ever set pon spring fi back answer

Or eat tring gum an' food.

You always teach wi fi have good behaviour

How not to be so rough,

And to be polite an mannersable

But, teacher, sometimes wi head tough.

You say wi fi be kind to one anadda

An' yuh bex entime wi fight

Caause yuh tiyad fi drum inna wi aise say

Two wrongs doan meck a right.

Today wi nuh have no big money

Fi buy no big present

But fi Teachers' Day wi ago behave good

An meck yuh happy an conent

Cause fi siddung still a no fi wi style

Or fi listen an' obey

An' it mighta mad wi if we try keep it up

Fi di wholla day.

An wen yuh go to heaven mi ago tell God

Fi give yuh a special prize

Fi no mad sake a yuh student dem

An' no deaf from all a wi nize

So today wi ago do wi wuck an siddung quiet

Do everything yuh say

Wi ago prove say wi can behave wiself fi one day

Happy Teachers' Day

Joan Andrea Hutchinson

joanahutchinson@yahoo.com